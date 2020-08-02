BitKan Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.43 Million (KAN)

BitKan (CURRENCY:KAN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, BitKan has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitKan has a total market cap of $18.49 million and $1.43 million worth of BitKan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitKan token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, ZB.COM, Huobi and CoinEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $216.75 or 0.01953235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00076398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00183731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000171 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00110169 BTC.

About BitKan

BitKan was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. BitKan’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,372,252,976 tokens. BitKan’s official website is www.kan.land . BitKan’s official Twitter account is @BitKanOfficial

Buying and Selling BitKan

BitKan can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitMart, ZB.COM, OKEx and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitKan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitKan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitKan using one of the exchanges listed above.

