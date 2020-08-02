Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 1.2% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $713,677,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after buying an additional 3,997,531 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Boeing by 372,990.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $470,180,000 after buying an additional 3,151,767 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,135,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after acquiring an additional 769,205 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Cfra upgraded shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

Shares of BA traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,286,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,075,772. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.01. The stock has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

