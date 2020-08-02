Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 473,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,771. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.57 million, a P/E ratio of -65.68 and a beta of 1.17. Boingo Wireless has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.71 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $324,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $119,869.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIFI. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

