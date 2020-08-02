BOLT Price Up 24.9% Over Last 7 Days (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One BOLT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and BitMax. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $337,203.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.35 or 0.01973406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00185216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00074528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000934 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00110779 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 tokens. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

BOLT Token Trading

BOLT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

