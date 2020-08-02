BOMB (BOMB) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $67,628.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00009595 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $978,800.82 and approximately $67,628.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034752 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,104.98 or 1.00070015 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000765 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00160887 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000880 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 920,009 tokens and its circulating supply is 919,221 tokens. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.