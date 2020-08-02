Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Short Interest Up 7.2% in July

Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,800 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 720,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Brightcove from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

BCOV traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. 214,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,520. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $417.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brightcove by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Brightcove by 37.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Brightcove by 106.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

