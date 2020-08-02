Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 34,871 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 31,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 10,982 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 39,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 106,813 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $116.94. 9,623,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,175,387. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $211.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

