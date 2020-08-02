Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 54.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Linde comprises 0.5% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 175,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,395,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $15,709,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 643.3% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Linde from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.24.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.11. 2,755,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $248.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.96 and its 200 day moving average is $200.90.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

