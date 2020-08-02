Brinker Capital Inc. Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,744 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.1% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.1% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 157,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 46.5% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,345,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,801,000 after purchasing an additional 744,669 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,905 shares of company stock valued at $33,768,893 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,850,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,251,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $202.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

