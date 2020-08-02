Brinker Capital Inc. Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,262 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $233,120,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,522,000 after buying an additional 2,503,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after buying an additional 2,041,195 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 143.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,102,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.49. 7,443,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,568,431. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average of $52.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

