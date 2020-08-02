Brinker Capital Inc. Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,684,029,000 after purchasing an additional 165,895 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,845,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,142,000 after purchasing an additional 92,885 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $814,556,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,774,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,732,000 after purchasing an additional 137,370 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.05, for a total transaction of $8,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,056,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,031 shares of company stock valued at $67,284,857 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $413.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $420.99. The firm has a market cap of $163.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $415.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.50.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.