Brinker Capital Inc. Has $8.27 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 313,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $66,998,000 after purchasing an additional 134,602 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Medtronic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Medtronic by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 77,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 8,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,154,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,060. The stock has a market cap of $129.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.73 and its 200 day moving average is $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.55.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.