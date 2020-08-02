Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,577 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.73. 46,569,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,590,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.19. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $203.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

