Brinker Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $18,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,973,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 184.4% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 252,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,702,000 after acquiring an additional 43,008 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $299,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.87. 874,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,333. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.63 and its 200-day moving average is $166.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

