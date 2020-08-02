Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 14,901 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,862 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 0.6% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $17,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after acquiring an additional 216,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after acquiring an additional 278,879 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,910 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $986,207,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,734,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,268. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $202.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.36. The stock has a market cap of $175.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,082.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total transaction of $988,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,923.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.07, for a total value of $2,896,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,963,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,110,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 672,077 shares of company stock valued at $123,680,637 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.