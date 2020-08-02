Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 18,889 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,889 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,087 shares of company stock worth $3,639,169. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,053,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average is $40.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

