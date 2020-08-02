Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 19,995 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. 17,706,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,785,004. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $198.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

