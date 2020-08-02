Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 84,466 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,466 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.86. 26,470,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,272,102. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.