Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 9,954 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $1,606,780.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,578.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,396 shares of company stock worth $15,983,413. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.55. 8,044,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,561,689. The company has a market cap of $117.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $137.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average of $119.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.