Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,033 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 108,767 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,082,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Illumina by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,313 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Illumina by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,592 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $382.16. 933,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $402.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.11, for a total transaction of $464,592.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,880.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.76, for a total value of $1,703,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,735.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,532. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.20.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.