Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,568 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,195,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,092,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.51. The company has a market cap of $237.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.