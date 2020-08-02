Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 0.5% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 50.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 36.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.80. 1,792,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,988. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $204.13. The company has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total transaction of $1,516,902.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,763.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 498,929 shares of company stock worth $94,446,919. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

