Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 80.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 36,205 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,565,420,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,354,554,000 after acquiring an additional 81,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,494,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,964,000 after acquiring an additional 415,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,267,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,025,078,000 after acquiring an additional 190,364 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.23.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.35. 5,089,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.04. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

