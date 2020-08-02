Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 4,574 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,324,819,000 after acquiring an additional 251,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,139,748,000 after buying an additional 577,235 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,343,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $732,357,000 after buying an additional 1,369,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in CVS Health by 32.1% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,200,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,701. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average of $64.46. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

