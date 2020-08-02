Brinker Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,181 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

BND stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.46. 5,110,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,303,004. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.68. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

