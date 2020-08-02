Brokerages Expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Analysts expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) to report sales of $4.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BCE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.27 billion. BCE reported sales of $4.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year sales of $16.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $16.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.98 billion to $18.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

BCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,824. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. BCE has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.5883 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is 92.80%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

