Brokerages Expect Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.66 Billion

Brokerages expect Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) to post sales of $11.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.41 billion. Sanofi reported sales of $10.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $43.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.77 billion to $45.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $45.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.04 billion to $47.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sanofi.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,802,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,114. Sanofi has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.67.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 81,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

