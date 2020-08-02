Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues Earnings Results

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.98. 1,448,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,329. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -267.92 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average of $53.51. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on BC shares. CL King boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

