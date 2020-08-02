Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Bureau Veritas stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.65. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $46.09 and a 52-week high of $81.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.88.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

