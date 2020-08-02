Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 440,500 shares during the quarter. Calix comprises about 4.7% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of Calix worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Calix by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Calix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CALX shares. increased their target price on Calix to $10.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Calix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.37.

NYSE CALX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,102. Calix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.46 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Calix news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $37,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

