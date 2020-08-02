Canaccord Genuity Boosts Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $218.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $190.00 to $218.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Paypal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BofA Securities raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Paypal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.13.

PYPL traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,865,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $230.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $198.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.02.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 103,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 66.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 44.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

