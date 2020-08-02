Canaccord Genuity Raises QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $137.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Charter Equity restated a hold rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.36.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.61. The stock had a trading volume of 16,770,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,740 shares of company stock valued at $22,024,427 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $113,476,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

