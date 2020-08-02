Canaccord Genuity Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $475.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $375.00 to $475.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, OTR Global lowered ServiceNow to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $433.85.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $7.80 on Thursday, hitting $439.20. 1,745,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,994. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $454.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,560 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.00, for a total transaction of $599,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,122,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 50,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.56, for a total value of $17,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,785,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,794 shares of company stock worth $48,071,718 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 205.9% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

