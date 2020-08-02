Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Up 30.2% in July

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the June 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 645,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 236,082 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 641,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 470,949 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 627,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Carnival by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 336,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 123,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Carnival by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUK stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,606. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.90. Carnival has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($1.78). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

