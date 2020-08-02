Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Celanese from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Celanese from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.95.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of CE stock opened at $97.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.37. Celanese has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.07.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Celanese by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,675,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,112,000 after buying an additional 1,204,200 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Celanese by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,642,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,886,000 after buying an additional 548,661 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Celanese by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,124,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,324,000 after buying an additional 390,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,257,000 after purchasing an additional 75,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,817,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,771 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.