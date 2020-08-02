CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPYYY. Barclays raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of CENTRICA PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CENTRICA PLC/S has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

CPYYY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. 70,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,483. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. CENTRICA PLC/S has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.95.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

