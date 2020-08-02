CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Raised to $102.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GIB. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.86.

GIB traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 319,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,073. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. CGI has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.52.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. CGI’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,341,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 179,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

