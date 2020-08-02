Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.54.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Chegg from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chegg from $56.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday.

CHGG traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.97. 3,304,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,821. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -736.09, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day moving average of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Chegg has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $81.03.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 47,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,842,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,052,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sarnoff sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $4,339,289.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,897.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,151 shares of company stock valued at $19,337,435. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $599,998,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,154,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,189 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chegg by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,631,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chegg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,438,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,263,000 after acquiring an additional 54,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,174,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,589 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

