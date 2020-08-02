Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by JNB Advisors LLC

JNB Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises 1.6% of JNB Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $145,179,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,028,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,319,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.1% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 7.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 22.8% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 592,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,027,000 after buying an additional 110,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD stock traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,193,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,910. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.32. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $96.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 87,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $6,404,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,472.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $4,361,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,332.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,225 shares of company stock valued at $19,915,197. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.71.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.