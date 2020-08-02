Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lifted by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,021 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,706,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,785,004. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $198.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

