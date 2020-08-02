Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Price Target Raised to $0.80

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $0.60 to $0.80 in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CVEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Civeo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of CVEO stock remained flat at $$0.83 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 930,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,915. Civeo has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $141.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Civeo will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Lambert bought 116,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $72,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 991,989 shares in the company, valued at $615,033.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Civeo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in Civeo by 1.0% in the first quarter. D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Civeo by 29.4% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,562,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,384 shares during the period. Weber Alan W lifted its holdings in Civeo by 60.4% in the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 2,125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 799,800 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Civeo by 16.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 42,495,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

