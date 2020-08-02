ColossusXT Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and $280.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000760 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,231,894,757 coins and its circulating supply is 12,190,852,930 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

