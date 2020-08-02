Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.46-1.51 for the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $11.96 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $79.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.