Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,599 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,802 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 3.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.80. 23,913,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,506,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $195.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

