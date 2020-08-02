Community Bank N.A. Purchases 13,059 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.9% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,388,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,327,000 after purchasing an additional 155,075 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 203,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 104,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. 27,042,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,108,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

