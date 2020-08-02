Consensus Price Tops $0.0007 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Consensus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Consensus has a market cap of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Consensus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00035050 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,113.10 or 0.99978141 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000765 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00161082 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000878 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.