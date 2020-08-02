Contrasting Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) & SpendSmart Networks (NASDAQ:SSPC)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and SpendSmart Networks (OTCMKTS:SSPC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Match Group and SpendSmart Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 7 14 0 2.67 SpendSmart Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Match Group presently has a consensus price target of $99.70, suggesting a potential downside of 2.92%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than SpendSmart Networks.

Volatility and Risk

Match Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpendSmart Networks has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of SpendSmart Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and SpendSmart Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.69% 9.24% 4.16% SpendSmart Networks N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Match Group and SpendSmart Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 1.84 $431.13 million $4.53 22.67 SpendSmart Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than SpendSmart Networks.

Summary

Match Group beats SpendSmart Networks on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc. offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

SpendSmart Networks Company Profile

SpendSmart Networks, Inc., doing business as SMS Masterminds, provides proprietary loyalty systems, and a suite of digital engagement and marketing services to merchants. It delivers and manages loyalty platforms, such as merchant funded rewards, loyalty rewards tablets/kiosks, and proprietary rewards management systems; and mobile marketing technology, including text and email messaging, customer analytics and propensity marketing, patent pending automated engagement engine, and Text2Win sweepstakes features. The company also delivers and manages enterprise level loyalty and mobile marketing consulting comprising monthly hands on reviews by its Certified Masterminds, campaign creation and optimization, and localized support. In addition, it delivers and manages proprietary mobile-responsive Website building platform, which includes software allowing licensees and merchants to create and administer their Websites, audits of existing merchant Websites, and integration of social media streams and consumer reviews into Websites. The company was formerly known as The SpendSmart Payments Company, Inc. and changed its name to SpendSmart Networks, Inc. in June 2014. SpendSmart Networks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

