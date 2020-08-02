Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Kohl’s by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,665,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Kohl’s by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 104,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on KSS. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BofA Securities raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Kohl’s stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,874,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,227,521. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $59.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.