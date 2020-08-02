Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 575,308 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 192,506 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 2.1% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $29,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,125,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.29. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

