Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,222 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up about 2.2% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Capital One Financial worth $30,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 20.9% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,994,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,648 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 108.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,855,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,543,000 after purchasing an additional 963,319 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $45,046,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,891,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,315,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,727,000 after acquiring an additional 647,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.80. 1,992,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,698. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.43 and a beta of 1.75. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.47.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.